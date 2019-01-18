WASHINGTON — Sen. Angus King announced Friday he has begun follow-up radiation treatments for residual prostate cancer.

According to a statement released by the senator's office, Sen. King this week completed the first of an eight-week round of radiation. Each round consists of five days of treatment, taking about 20 minutes each morning.

King underwent prostate surgery in 2015 that removed the entire prostate gland and some of the tissue around it. Since then, he has been cancer-free.

RELATED: Sen. King to have surgery to remove prostate cancer

Doctors later detected a slight elevation in his prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, his office said. King opted to undertake a follow-up treatment which began on Jan. 14. Since then, King's office said the senator has not experienced any side-effects of the cancer or the treatment.

"What it means for my work in the Senate? Absolutely nothing," King said. "I have been assured by my doctors, as recently as this morning, that I will remain healthy through my current Senate term and beyond. I don’t expect to miss a single vote, hearing, or constituent meeting."

Maine's junior senator said instead of taking the late flight out of Washington D.C. on Thursday nights, he'll have to switch to mid-morning Friday flights.

And, he believes this may even affect his Instagram feed.

"Those who follow me on Instagram are about to see a lot more 'sunrise over the Capitol' posts," he said, jokingly.

Despite this, King said he'll be sure to keep everyone updated.

"I’m not worried and you shouldn’t be either," King said. "In the meantime, I’ll keep you up to speed on my progress and I plan to be back to snapping sunsets in no time."

Fellow Maine Sen. Susan Collins offered her well wishes on Twitter, writing that King's attitude is upbeat and the prognosis is excellent.

King’s office said the senator's doctors are confident this treatment will eliminate the disease.

"For many of you, cancer treatment is scary to hear, but in this case, it’s more like maintenance. I’ve been taking care of myself and following doctor’s orders," King said. "Once again, I’m one of the lucky ones. If it weren’t for insurance - through the ACA - and a great team of doctors, I’m not so sure I’d have this story to tell."

His treatment is being done at George Washington Hospital in D.C.