WASHINGTON — Sen. Angus King completed his last round of radiation treatment Tuesday at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

The Maine senator has been receiving treatment at GW every weekday morning for about two months, totaling 39 visits, since mid-January.

"These good folks, using the imposing machine behind us, have administered radiation treatments to a residual recurrence from my prostate surgery four years ago," Sen. King wrote on Instagram. "Completely painless and lasting less than 15 minutes, this process has been a lot more tolerable than I expected."

The hardest part, King said, has been getting up at 5:30 a.m.

He said his doctor used the word "eliminate" in their review of the process, a term King, himself, said he "really liked hearing."

"I’ve dodged cancer three times now," King said, crediting health insurance as the secret to gaining access to regular check-ups and early detection.

"This is why for the life of me (literally, in this case), I can’t understand anyone wanting to limit, reduce, or restrict people’s access to health insurance," King said. "(By the way, my current insurance is through the Affordable Care Act; contrary to popular belief, members of Congress get their coverage through the ACA, like millions of others)."

King thanked everyone who helped him through the process, specifically family, wife Mary, old friends, his staff and new friends from the photo.