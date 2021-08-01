Sen. Collins talks about working with Pres. Biden and stresses bipartisanship to seal the deal on infrastructure package

'This is going to be a task on whether president Joe Biden is truly interested in bipartisanship, if he is, we can get there on the core infrastructure package.'

MAINE, USA — Senator Susan Collins and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that a vote on the highly anticipated bipartisan infrastructure bill could happen by the end of the week, according to the Associated Press.

"Schumer opened up a rare Sunday session by saying that the bill would be finished and released “imminently," according to the Associated Press. "Senator Schumer is keeping senators in over the weekend, encouraging the authors of the plan to finish drafting the bill so that senators can begin offering amendments," Schumer said. If all goes as planned the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill could be passed “in a matter of days," cites the AP.

During an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday, Senator Collins said she is “willing to work hard to achieve a consensus package.” The senator went on to address the importance of bipartisanship and said it's critical that republicans and democrats work together to achieve a desired result on the infrastructure package. “This is going to be a task on whether president Joe Biden is truly interested in bipartisanship, if he is, we can get there on the core infrastructure package and by that, I mean roads, bridges highways, rail waterways and of course broadband," she said.

When asked by Tapper if Pres. Biden is willing to work with her to win her vote, Collins said that the Biden she has come to know and admire in the senate is willing to negotiate. However, she says, "I was very disappointed having led a group of 10 Republicans who went to the white house with a good faith first offer on the COVID-19 package and the very next day, unfortunately, Senator Schumer triggered a process in the budget that’s known as reconciliation, that is essentially used to block out the minority party." Tapper responded with, "reconciliation was also used to pass the Trump tax cuts, right?" The senator says a different approach was used during the 2017 tax cuts that included extensive committee hearings. But Collins did acknowledge that the COVID-19 relief package was processed as an emergency measure by President Biden.