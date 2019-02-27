WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senator Susan Collins said she will not vote for President Trump's nominee to head up Environmental Protection Agency, Andrew Wheeler, citing concerns about the policies he supported while Acting Administrator.

Collins said although Wheeler is qualified for the position, the policies he has supported are not in the best interest of the environment, the public health or the State of Maine. The Senator said with the threat of climate change facing the nation she does not feel Wheeler is the man for the job.

The reasons Collins is voting against Wheeler include the EPA's recent proposed rollback on regulating mercury emissions from power plants, halting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from cars and trucks and replacing the Clean Power Plan. Collins says these efforts impact Maine and drive climate change which is a "significant threat to our state’s economy and our natural resources."

The senior senator said these recent changes impact Maine's working forests, fishing and agricultural industries from tourism and recreation.

“Reducing harmful air pollutants is critical for public health, particularly for Maine which has among the highest rates of asthma in the country. In Maine, cars, trucks, and other vehicles produce more than 50 percent of our state’s greenhouse gas emissions. Controls for mercury, one of the most persistent and dangerous pollutants, are especially important for children and pregnant women. The Agency’s recent efforts to halt progress in these critical areas takes us in the wrong direction."

Collins says she will vote to allow the full Senate to consider Wheeler's nomination but she will vote against his confirmation.