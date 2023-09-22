Sen. Collins reacts to inquiry into Biden, says despite concerns impeachment is not 'necessarily the answer'

Maine's senior senator told NEWS CENTER Maine's Political Brew that it is up to the House on how to proceed with the inquiry into President Joe Biden.

BANGOR, Maine — Sen. Susan Collins is weighing in on the House Republican-led impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, saying she is "concerned about the allegations."

The first hearing is set for Thursday as the House still cannot reach a deal to avert a government shutdown.

According to a spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee, the hearing is expected to focus on "constitutional and legal questions" surrounding allegations of Biden's involvement in his son Hunter's overseas businesses when he was vice president.

Committee chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told reporters Tuesday he plans to issue subpoenas for the bank records of Hunter Biden and the president's brother, James Biden as soon as this week.

Collins told NEWS CENTER Maine that she is hesitant to comment specifically on the inquiry.

"Since ultimately if this actually results in an impeachment proceeding I would be a juror, I really feel constrained from commenting," Collins said. "Let me say I can't believe how often we've resorted in our country to impeachment proceedings."

Since she was first elected to office in 1996, Collins has been involved in three impeachment trials, including former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

"I don't think that impeachment is necessarily the answer to misconduct," she said.

The impeachment inquiry is the result of mounting pressure from far-right Republicans on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who launched the inquiry without a House vote last week.

The White House has called the move “extreme politics at its worst," given the 2024 presidential race.

“Extreme House Republicans are already telegraphing their plans to try to distract from their own chaotic inability to govern and the impacts of it on the country,” White House spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement. “Staging a political stunt hearing in the waning days before they may shut down the government reveals their true priorities: to them, baseless personal attacks on President Biden are more important than preventing a government shutdown and the pain it would inflict on American families.”

Even still, Sen. Collins said she is not against some kind of investigation into the allegations against Biden and his .

"I do have concerns about the allegations...Hunter Biden has been indicted, and there's the possibility of another indictment coming his way from the Justice Department," Collins said. "It's possible to do a Justice Department investigation, indictments, a congressional inquiry, without having to resort to impeachment, but again, that's up to the House to decide."

Maine's other senator, Independent Angus King, has not commented on the inquiry.

