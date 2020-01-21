WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sen. Susan Collins and other senators, including Republicans, raised concerns about the Senate majority leader Mitch McDonnell’s proposed schedule for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, which would have condensed opening statements to fit into two days.

According to a statement, Sen. Collins’ position has been that “the trial should follow the Clinton model as much as possible.”

After concerns raised by both parties, McConnell quietly submitted an amended proposal that would add an extra day and would also allow House evidence to be included in the record.

According to the Associated Press, Democrats warned that the rules package could force midnight sessions that would keep most Americans in the dark. Trump said anew that the whole thing was a hoax, and he said he was sure it would “work out fine."

The impeachment trial began today in the Senate.

This story will be updated.

