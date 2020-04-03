WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Maine Senator Susan Collins said in a tweet Wednesday that the House and Senate Appropriations Committees have reached an agreement to provide funding to fight the coronavirus. As part of the agreement, Congress will replenish $37.4 million of LIHEAP funding that was previously diverted.

President Trump's $2.5 billion plan originally moved money from a number of accounts, including $37.4 million from the low-income home energy assistance program known as LIHEAP.

The program helped more than 30,000 Mainers heat their homes last winter.

Collins, Sen. Angus King, and Congresswoman Chellie Pingree all objected to the original plan.

Prior to Wednesday's agreement, Senator Angus King had credited the Trump administration for coming up with a plan, but said taking LIHEAP dollars is a non-starter.

"It's a ridiculous proposal to take money away from people who need it for heat in the middle of a Maine winter to fight another disease," King said. "It just doesn't make sense and it's unsustainable. I don't think Congress is going to put up with it."

