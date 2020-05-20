MAINE, USA — Editor’s note: You've probably heard the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap recommends Mainers vote using an absentee ballot in the July 14 primary.

In a YouTube video Tuesday, Dunlap said as of now, in-person voting is still an option but encourages voters to air on the side of caution.

There is not a deadline to request an absentee ballot for this election, so voters can ask for it up to and even on election day,

Ballots will be mailed out in mid-June. Voters can return the completed ballot to their town clerk, but the safest option is to return it by mail.

All ballots must be returned to your town clerk no later than 8 p.m. on July 14.

President Donald Trump also made his feelings on absentee voting felt in a tweet Wednesday morning, in which he referenced the state of Nevada and threatened to hold up funds to the state.

To request an absentee ballot, click here or call the City Clerk's office at (207) 767-3201.

Watch Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap's full message here:

