Scarborough High School students protest staff being told not to wear or display controversial slogans

Students gathered Tuesday morning in response to a letter sent to teachers.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough High School students protested Tuesday morning outside the town's municipal building after teachers were sent a letter Monday telling staff not to wear or display slogans that they considered controversial while on school grounds.

Roughly 50 people attended the student-led protest, which lasted about 30 minutes. Protesters carried signs and chanted.

The Scarborough School Department's letter to staff was sent as a reminder to staff to not inadvertently promote their own viewpoints by wearing clothing which controversial phrases. Among the list of phrases included multiple campaign slogans ahead of the Presidential election, as well as 'Black Lives Matter.' Students say the inclusion of that phrase is what prompted this protest.

More from this morning protest... students chanting “Black Lives Matter, Black Students Matter” @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/oOvF68oaMW — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) October 27, 2020

"The black lives matter movement is a fight for equality and basic human rights," said Scarborough High School senior Harshini Chaganti . "And those right are by no means controversial and most definitely not political."

In the first letter to teachers, a list was given of controversial slogans.

Another clarification letter was sent on Monday and states, "The Scarborough School Department has adopted a policy that while staff is on school grounds they may not use the classroom as a forum to advance their own political views except if they have a pedagogical reason to do so."

"This policy has no effect whatsoever on any issues related to student speech. It also has no effect on staff engaging in political activity or expression outside of the school building."