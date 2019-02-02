AUGUSTA, Maine — It was a packed house Friday at the statehouse, as supporters of gun rights faced off against the man Gov. Janet Mills wants to be the next commissioner of Public Safety.

In the end, Mike Sauschuck won committee approval, but there were lots of hard words along the way.

Sauschuck is the former Portland police chief, who has been nominated by Gov. Mills to head the department, which includes the Maine State Police and the Maine DEA, where Sauschuck was once an agent.

Sauschuck was praised by a number of people in and outside law enforcement, but ran into major opposition from gun rights advocates. They complain that Sauschuck has a long history of supporting gun control, including the 2016 referendum to require universal background checks on firearms, including private sales. Sauschuck said his beliefs and statements are based on personal experience with the results of gun violence and representing the concerns of people in Portland. Sauschuck did not apologize for his statements and positions on gun control.

"As a private citizen and a professional you have a right to an opinion," he said. "And when you represent constituents as I have in the city of Portland, I think that’s exactly what I should be doing on their behalf with law enforcement issues, and that’s what I’ve done."

Sauschuck told the Criminal Justice Committee members he will listen to the views of people all across Maine, including those who disagree with him on gun control. Ultimately, however, he said the decisions will be by not by him, but by Mills.

That was no comfort to the gun rights activists. A long line of them told committee members that Sauschuck's views are out of step with much of Maine and pose a threat to the Second Amendment. One said he worried Sauschuck’s "extreme views" will influence the Mills administration to undermine gun rights.

"They will start infringing on our Second Amendment rights," said Dave Tufts of Minotaur, "and we will end up with less and less rights and we will end up with them taking our guns away from us, 100 percent. That’s where they’re headed and we can’t let them start."

Ultimately, the committee voted 8-5, along party lines, to support Sauschuck’s nomination. The full senate, controlled by majority Democrats, is expected to confirm the nomination next week.