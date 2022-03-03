Russian ship turned away from Maine port

The cargo ship Fesco Ulis was carrying a petroleum product used in manufacturing.

A Russian vessel carrying 8,000 tons of a petroleum-derived product was denied a request to dock at the easternmost tip of the U.S.

The ship’s operator asked on March 3 to dock in Eastport after being turned away from a port on the St. Lawrence Seaway by the Canadian government following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Eastport ultimately rejected the short-notice request from the ship.

“For a myriad of reasons, it was not in our best interest to entertain the vessel,” Chris Gardner, executive director of the Eastport Port Authority, said Tuesday.