AUGUSTA, Maine — Residents of Glenburn and towns across the state are taking charge when it comes to their roads by attending a public hearing on LD 1536 in Augusta Wednesday morning.

The bill, being heard in the House, would address many of the issues with Maine’s abandoned and discontinued roadways, like the Ohio Street extension in Glenburn.

Earlier this week, NEWS CENTER Maine shined a light on the dirt road, which has become so muddy that many residents are unable to drive home. Officials from the town of Glenburn say it’s a private road, and not maintained by the town.

LD 1536 would require that towns provide sufficient maintenance to these roads to support the public’s use of them, or relinquish their rights to discontinued and abandoned roads altogether.