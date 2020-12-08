Republicans call her 'extreme,' Dems call her a 'tough trailblazer': Maine politicians react to Kamala Harris' VP nod

On Tuesday, Joe Biden tapped California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate; the choice is making history in the world of politics, but some have mixed feelings.

MAINE, USA — Social media is still abuzz following Joe Biden’s historic announcement Tuesday night naming California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. The pick will arguably go down in history for the “firsts” it brings to the world of politics.

Harris, who is a first-generation American, is the first Black woman and first person of Asian descent to serve on a major party presidential ticket. If they win in November, she’d become the first woman vice president.

The news was met with both praise and criticism from both parties. President Donald Trump said he’s “a little surprised” about the pick. Trump told reporters at the White House Tuesday that Harris “was very disrespectful to Joe Biden” during the Democratic primaries, and said, “it’s hard to pick somebody that’s that disrespectful.”

High-profile Democrats and former presidential candidate rivals lauded the pick and Tweeted their support and acclamation of Harris.

Former President Barack Obama said he thought Biden “nailed” the decision in choosing Harris. “She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake,” Obama said. “This is a good day for our country.”

So how do Mainers feel about the pick?

Gov. Janet Mills knows Harris from their time as Attorneys General. In a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine, Mills said she knows “firsthand her leadership qualities, her intelligence, and her commitment to American values.”

“America needs leaders who will restore dignity to the White House, who will defend the rights of all its citizens, who believe in the promise of our nation and who are willing to fight for it. I know Senator Harris is that leader. Senator Harris is a tough trailblazer who, with Vice President Biden, is ready to take on the challenges we face.”

The Maine Democratic Party also applauded Biden's decision. Party Chair Kathleen Marra said, “Joe Biden’s first presidential decision is choosing a fighter as his running mate, and there is absolutely no doubt that Kamala Harris will be ready on day one to take on the big fights ahead."

We made history in Maine two years ago when we elected @JanetMillsforME as our first woman Governor. More women are serving in the Legislature than ever before.



The Maine Republican Party (GOP), however, had different sentiments to share. Maine GOP Executive Director Jason Savage said, "Kamala Harris is far too extreme for the state of Maine."

"Her positions on things such as the Green New Deal would make it almost impossible for Maine families to drive to work or heat their homes," Savage said.

Maine State Treasurer Henry Beck says Harris has "a very good record on standing up for cleaner air."

"That's important to us here in Maine."

Tommy Hicks, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, told NEWS CENTER Maine he thinks Biden and Harris are going "too soft on China," and says "the Biden-Harris ticket vs. Trump-Pence is a very clear decision."

Joe Biden’s decision to choose Kamala Harris as his VP shows just how far he’ll go to appease the radical left.



Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) served with Harris on the Senate Intelligence Committee for several years. King says the two are decade-long friends.

"She is very smart, very smart... capable, thoughtful," King said in an interview with NEWS CENTER Maine. "I think she's an excellent pick for his vice-presidential candidate. She's got all the right qualities, as a prosecutor, as an attorney general... shes now got U.S. Senate experience... I think she'll be a strong vice-presidential candidate and a strong vice president."

"The other reason that I like her is that she's got a sense of humor; she's not pretentious or stuck up or full of herself... she's very down to earth, very real and I have found her to be the kind of person who you would want to be in a high position... not somebody who feels she's a big shot, that's not who she is... and I think that's reassuring and I can attest to that because I see her in Washington practically on a daily basis."

