GUILFORD, Maine — President Donald Trump is planning a visit to Maine this week, a White House official confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine.

Trump plans to visit the Puritan Medical Products facility in Guilford on Friday to tour the COVID-19 nasal swab manufacturing plant there and will deliver remarks.

This will be Trump's first trip to Maine during his Administration.

Gov. Janet Mills directly urged the President not to visit in a video teleconference on Monday, saying she was concerned the trip may cause security problems for the state, according to The Daily Beast.

“Mr. President I am very concerned quite frankly that … we understand you might be coming to the state of Maine later this week. I am very concerned that your presence may cause security problems for our state,” Mills said.

Under Mills' Executive Order, out-of-state travelers coming into Maine must quarantine for 14 days.

The President held the call with governors from across the country in response to the nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Later in the call, Trump said Mills' warning not to visit Maine may convince him to push forward with the trip, saying "She tried to talk me out of it. Now I think she probably talked me into it. She just doesn’t understand me very well. But that’s okay.”

During the Maine CDC coronavirus briefing on Monday, Director Dr. Nirav Shah said he's been made aware of the potential visit by the Governor's Office but hasn't been provided any details.

Mills is holding a press briefing regarding her call with the President and the country's governors on Monday at 5 p.m. The press conference is open to press only, and will take place at the Blaine House in Augusta. NEWS CENTER Maine will provide updates from the briefing.

Maine-based medical company Puritan was awarded $75.5 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. In April, Sen. Susan Collins also toured the facility and announced a new manufacturing partnership that will double the company's swab production from 20 million per month to 40 million per month.

The Governor's Office did not immediately respond to NEWS CENTER Maine's request for comment.

This story will be updated.

