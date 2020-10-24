Reports: Trump could make surprise stop in Bangor Sunday

According to a White House reporter with the AP, President Trump may make a campaign stop in Bangor on Sunday after his rally in New Hampshire.

Trump is set to hold a rally at a hangar at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, N.H. at 1 p.m.

NEWS CENTER Maine is working to confirm the trip.

"The FAA has advised that on Sunday, beyond a planned rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, that President Trump may also visit Bangor, Maine -- part of the state's second congressional district, which awards its one electoral vote separately and went for Trump in 2016," Jonathan Lemire, an AP White House reporter and political correspondent with NBC News and MSNBC tweeted Saturday.

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), an aviation organization, has air traffic management specialists at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Air Traffic Control System Command Center to provide impact statements for VIP Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs), detailing the effects they have on business and general aviation, including what airports and airspace might be affected.

The organization lists a presidential flight restriction at the Bangor International Airport for 3:30-7:59 p.m. Sunday.

This would be Trump's first campaign stop in Maine this election cycle, though he toured Puritan Medical Products in Guilford in June.

Maine has just four electoral votes, but both candidates are fighting for every vote possible. During a recent campaign trip to Holden, Trump's oldest son, Don Jr., expressed Maine, specifically the 2nd Congressional District, is important in the election because the state splits electoral college votes. Maine is one of only two states in the country that splits votes, rather than the "winner take all" practice the other 48 states adhere by.

“Everything’s important you never know where things are gonna go," Don Jr. said. "Obviously it’s a crazy sort of electoral map these days, ya know, Maine is one of those states that you have that split—every vote counts, every electoral college vote counts, and we’re gonna go after all of ‘em.”

In 2016, Hillary Clinton claimed Maine's statewide popular vote and the 1st Congressional District, getting her three electoral votes, while Trump won the 2nd Congressional District, gaining one.

Both the Biden and Trump campaigns have made multiple trips to Maine and N.H. this election. Biden's wife Dr. Jill Biden recently made stops in Orono and Blue Hill for events focused on labor, small businesses, and the lobster industry.

On Saturday, Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff traveled to Aroostook County where he met with potato farmers in Blaine and hosted a rally in Fort Fairfield.

Vice President Mike Pence held a campaign rally in Portsmouth on Wednesday, and in Hermon, Maine on Monday.