Reports: Jill Biden to visit Maine over Fourth of July weekend

Bloomberg and CNN report that First Lady Jill Biden will visit New Hampshire and Maine on Saturday, July 3

MAINE, USA — As America celebrates Independence Day, the White House will celebrate America’s “independence” from COVID-19, despite falling short of President Joe Biden’s vaccination goal. Biden and the rest of the first and second families are planning a slew of travel events for the holiday weekend as part of the “America’s Back Together” tour, which celebrates the country’s progress against the virus, the White House said.

According to Bloomberg, Biden will visit Traverse City, Michigan on Saturday as part of the tour before heading back to Washington to host essential works and military families on the South Lawn of the White House for a barbeque.

First Lady Jill Biden, meanwhile, will be making stops in New Hampshire and Maine on Saturday. Further details about her trip have not yet been released.

The first lady visited Bangor for a campaign rally in October, and also made campaign stops in Orono and Blue Hill in September. In March, she visited Concord, N.H., to promote the American Rescue Plan.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Nevada and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in Utah on Friday, according to the White House.

“America’s back together thanks to the Biden administration’s whole-of-government pandemic response, the countless essential workers and first responders, and the resiliency of the American people,” the White House said in a statement.

Biden had laid out a goal to vaccinate 70% of American adults by the Fourth of July, but that goal won’t be met.

White House officials, while acknowledging they are set to fall short, insist they’re unconcerned. “We don’t see it exactly like something went wrong,” press secretary Jen Psaki said last week, stressing that Americans’ lives are still better off than they were when Biden announced the goal.

As of Tuesday, 66.1% of Americans age 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 57% have been fully vaccinated. Maine reached Biden’s goal weeks ago. According to data from the U.S. CDC, 77.2% of adult Mainers have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

"In typical Maine fashion, we met President Biden's goal 53 days ahead of time," Maine Gov. Janet Mills said. "And then we beat it."