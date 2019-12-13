MAINE, USA — U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME) said Friday that she’ll vote for articles of impeachment against Republican President Donald Trump, citing a “mountain of evidence” that Trump tried to get Ukraine to interfere in the U.S. election.

The House Judiciary voted along party lines on Friday to send impeachment charges against Trump to the full House.

Pingree, a Democrat, said the framers of the Constitution were worried that a president would abuse power to advance personal interests and said Trump’s decision to direct his staff not to cooperate with the House probe “left no choice” but to continue the impeachment process.

“I did not come to Congress to impeach a President but there is a mountain of evidence that Donald Trump used his office to solicit the interference of a foreign government in the 2020 election,” she said in a statement.

Maine’s House member, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, has not said whether he’ll vote for or against the articles of impeachment.

Trump is accused, in the first article of impeachment, of abusing his presidential power by asking Ukraine to investigate his 2020 rival Joe Biden while holding military aid as leverage. In the second, he’s accused of obstructing Congress by blocking the House’s efforts to probe his actions.

RELATED: House committee approves 2 impeachment charges against President Trump

RELATED: Maine's congressional delegation reacts to Trump impeachment inquiry

RELATED: Maine Reps. Pingree, Golden vote yes to approve Trump's impeachment inquiry rules