Some Maine towns have changed congressional districts since the last election

Several Maine towns have moved from Congressional District 1 to Congressional District 2 and vice versa.

MAINE, USA — The 2020 U.S. Census shows Maine's population grew by 2.6%. With the census comes a new congressional district map.

The only county affected this decade is Kennebec, with a dozen towns changing districts. If you live in Augusta, Chelsea, Farmingdale, Hallowell, Manchester, Readfield, or Winthrop, you have shifted from Congressional District 1 to Congressional District 2.

Albion, Benton, Clinton, Litchfield, and West Gardiner residents have moved from CD2 to CD1.

The main difference is who will represent you in the United States House of Representatives. Election Day is Nov. 8.

CD1 voters will be choosing between Democratic incumbent Congresswoman Chellie Pingree and Republican Ed Thelander to represent them in Washington