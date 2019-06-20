AUGUSTA, Maine — In a late Legislature session that went into the early hours Thursday, June 20, Governor Mills signed into law 78 bills and one that will tighten gun control in Maine.

Scott Ogden of Governor Mills office said the Governor signed LD 1811, an alternative to the Red Flag bill which allows police to take a person into protective custody if a medical professional confirms they pose a danger to themselves or others. The bill will also allow police to have the person surrender their weapons.

RELATED: Maine legislature adjourns after lawmakers work through the night

After 14 days the law says a judge can decide if the person is eligible to have their firearms returned or kept in custody for up to a year.

RELATED: Compromise plan may bridge gap in debate over guns and mental illness

Maine is one of the safest states in the country, but gun control advocates made the argument over the last few months saying that the recent killings and suicides show the need for Maine to take steps to reduce gun violence.

Red flag laws similar to this one exist in several other states.