Maine politicians often say we should copy the no tax policies of New Hampshire. Now some in the Granite State say they should copy Maine — by switching to ranked-choice voting.

A New Hampshire legislative committee on Wednesday heard arguments in favor of switching to a ranked-choice system. Democratic Rep. Ellen Read, who is sponsoring the bill, says no one spoke against it during the hearing, although she expects there will be opposition.

A similar bill was defeated last year, but Rep. Read says support for ranked-choice has increased after people saw how it worked in Maine.

Read says her bill would have ranked-choice voting used for next year’s presidential primary, and then for other state elections starting in 2022.