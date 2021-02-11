Question 1: 'Yes on 1' wins, voters reject CMP corridor

The 'Question 1' referendum has been called for the 'Yes on 1' side. The referendum seeks to ban the CMP corridor/NECEC project.

FARMINGTON, Maine — After being bombarded with campaign advertising for months, Maine voters finally got their say on Question 1 which seeks to reject the billion-dollar Central Maine Power hydropower transmission corridor.

With approximately 60% of the vote, Mainers rejected the corridor and the 'Yes on 1' campaign has won the race.

The 'Yes on 1' campaign celebrated the victory on Tuesday night at a campaign party in Farmington.

Farmington is where the campaign's volunteer headquarters is. The Farmhouse Beer Garden, where the event was held, is just a few miles from the corridor.

The leaders behind the campaign say the results send CMP and the NECEC project a clear message from Maine voters.

Lead petitioner Tom Saviello said, "Mainers spoke tonight. They said we don't want this corridor. It's time for CMP to stop building it, that's what the people in the state of Maine said."

'No CMP Corridor' Director Sandi Howard said, "It's a strong message. And our next step is to ask CMP to stop constructing the corridor because the Maine voters have spoken."

Saviello says he does not believe this referendum passing will have a negative impact on future clean energy projects coming to Maine.

"No, no," Saviello said, "it won't discourage it because if you have a good reputation and you work with the state of Maine and are transparent about what you do, you won't have any problem working with the state of Maine."

The 'No on 1' campaign did not hold an event on Tuesday night. Its final event was in Augusta on Monday, with several people who are working on constructing the corridor.

However, Clean Energy Matters, a political action committee which supports 'No on 1', released a statement on Tuesday night as the results looked to favor the opposing side.

The statement is: "We believe this referendum, funded by fossil fuel interests, is unconstitutional. with over 400 Maine jobs and our ability to meet our climate goals on the line, this fight will continue."

Leaders with the 'Yes on 1' campaign indicated they're prepared for this issue to be a continuous battle.

"It's such a lot of profit that they stand to lose. So it's completely predictable that they're going to challenge any outcome that doesn't go their way," said Howard.