AUGUSTA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — State lawmakers are attempting to improve the safety of Maine children.

The Committee on Health and Human Services listened to public testimony Monday on five bills aiming to improve Maine's Child Protective Services.

Gov. Paul LePage submitted a $21 million package of bills he said will improve the child protective system.

The legislation is a response to the determination that child abuse was the behind the deaths last winter of Kendall Chick and Marissa Kennedy. Their deaths angered people all over Maine and prompted a legislative investigation that is still in process.

Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts spoke to the committee on Monday saying she did not think the problem was with people not reporting child abuse, as one bill aims to make failure to report abuse a crime. Rather, Roberts said the blame falls on an "inefficiently resourced intake office" where callers are constantly on hold.

In the meantime, the governor and DHHS administrators developed the proposals contained in the new package. It includes a range of policy and staffing changes:

► Reduces reliance on “family reunification” for abused children who have been removed from their homes;

► Makes failure to report abuse a crime for so-called mandatory reporters, such as school and medical employees;

► Increases funding for foster homes;

► Ends the current practice of “purging” records of abuse investigations in some cases;

► Adds 18 supervisory positions in the child protective division;

► Provides added pay and training incentives for caseworkers;

► Implements a new computer system to manage cases.

Republican Sen. Eric Brakey said public comment will play a big role.

“There are always two sides to every issue, so I want to have an opportunity to hear from the public the department pros and cons as to what the impact may be,” Sen. Brakey said.

But a former DHHS child protective staff and administrator told NEWS CENTER Maine he thinks the proposal is moving forward too quickly, and that more thought and work are needed to develop a plan that will address the real issues within the system, and protect children.

The committee is planning to hear from the public and then start its own debate on the bills Monday, then have the full legislature take up the package when it meets Thursday.

