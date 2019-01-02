AUGUSTA, Maine — The public can weigh in on new proposed rules for Maine lawmakers.

Maine Ethics Commission Executive Director Jonathan Wayne says the public can send in written comments by Feb. 11.

Currently, Maine lawmakers have to file annual statements disclosing the sources of their personal income. They also must report gifts, including travel expenses and conference fees, worth more than $300.

The commission is considering requiring officials to either specify a category for the gift or describe it. Currently, lawmakers only have to disclose the donor's name.