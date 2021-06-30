‘Protecting American democracy cannot be a partisan issue’: Pingree, Golden vote to establish Jan. 6 commission

The bill would establish a bipartisan committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The U.S. House voted Wednesday to launch a new investigation into the January 6 insurrection.

The panel will be led by Democrats, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointing a chairperson and at least eight of the committee's 13 members. The resolution gives Pelosi a possible say in the appointment of the other five members as well, directing that they will be named “after consultation” with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy.

Nearly every Republican voted to oppose the panel. House Republicans late Tuesday, No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise urged his members to vote against the resolution, saying the committee “is likely to pursue a partisan agenda” in investigating the siege by former President Donald Trump’s supporters. Republicans want to move on from the insurrection — and Trump’s role — and Scalise and McCarthy have declined to say whether Republicans will even participate.

Maine Democratic Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden voted for the commission Wednesday. In a statement after the vote, Pingree said she is “deeply disappointed” her Republican colleagues voted against the investigation.

“Protecting American democracy cannot be a partisan issue. We have a solemn responsibility document January 6 both for the present and for posterity. It is among the most vital work we will ever do in Congress,” Pingree said.

For months we have tried in good faith to work with our GOP colleagues to form a bipartisan panel to find out exactly what happened on January 6. While our colleagues have refused to work together in good faith, that does not free us of our duties to find the truth. — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (@chelliepingree) June 30, 2021

Pelosi moved to form the committee after Senate Republicans blocked the creation of a separate independent and bipartisan panel that would have been evenly split between the parties and modeled after a commission that investigated the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The speaker has said that it was her preference to have an independent panel lead the inquiry, but that Congress could not wait any longer to begin a deeper look at the insurrection.

“It is clear that January 6th was not simply an attack on a building, but an attack on our very Democracy,” Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues Wednesday morning. “It is imperative that we seek the truth of what happened.”

The GOP role in the probe, and the appointments to the panel, could help determine whether the committee becomes a bipartisan effort or a tool of further division. Two Senate committees issued a bipartisan report with security recommendations earlier this month, but it did not examine the origins of the siege, leaving many unanswered questions about the events of the day.