Proposed bill would add fees to short term rentals to support affordable housing

On Wednesday, a public hearing will be held for a bill that would charge for vacant homes and use that money to support affordable housing

AUGUSTA, Maine — Rep. Christopher Kessler (D-South Portland) is proposing a bill that he calls "a targeted way" to address the affordable housing problem in the state. He added that Maine has the most vacant homes in the country, while thousands of people are on waiting lists or using housing vouchers for affordable housing, "the need has never been greater," he said.

"People who need to live and work in the community cannot even afford to do so. That's a major problem for keeping people where they live," Kessler said.

"That's really a luxury to have a second home in my view, and folks that don't have even one home, that have no home, have no place to live," Ben Chipman (D-Portland) added. Chipman is co-sponsoring the bill.

LD 1337, An Act To Increase Affordable Housing and Reduce Property Taxes through an Impact Fee on Vacant Residences, would impose fees on short-term rentals or vacation homes that are left vacant and use that money for the state's Housing Opportunities for Maine (HOME) fund.

I’m LIVE in Augusta to talk about L.D. 1337, scheduled for a public hearing at 9 a.m. This bill would address the affordable housing crisis with “vacancy impact fees”. I’ll explain who would be affected and why some are opposed on @newscentermaine at 6 and 6:30 a.m. #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/B69jg0lI73 — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) April 14, 2021

But there are some groups in Maine who oppose this bill. Alison Sucy with the Maine Tourism Association said she fears this bill would send a bad message to out of staters.

"We fear that a bill like this, if this were to go into law, that it sends a message to out-of-staters that maybe you're not as welcome here, and we're doing something to punish you," she said.

"We have to stay competitive. Maine is a beautiful state that has a lot to offer. We finally have made it on the map, and we want to continue down that trajectory," Aaron Bolster president of the Maine Association of Realtors added.