PORTLAND, Maine — A proposal in Maine to allow residents to enter other people's vehicles to try to remove an endangered animal appears to be dead.

The measure came before a committee of the Maine Legislature last year and received a disapproving vote.

The bill was aimed at changing a law that a person acting in good faith who removed an animal from a vehicle would be immune to criminal or civil liability.

Other states have legislation in place that would protect someone acting in good faith.

Katie Hansberry, Maine senior state director for the Humane Society of the United States, says the proposal is not up for consideration again this year.

