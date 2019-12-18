BANGOR, Maine — On the eve of the house impeachment vote, people across the nation are participating in pro-impeachment rallies.

In Bangor, dozens of people came out in the snow to hold signs and chant for President Trump to be impeached.

They also called on our lawmakers to “do their job” and vote yes on impeachment.

"We will not stand by and watch the erosion of our democracy and we will not stand by and watch the accumulation of power to go into the hands of the president and into his pockets. We will not allow an oppressor to threaten our personal safety and our national security," a protester said.

The house is scheduled to vote on impeachment tomorrow. Representative Jared Golden announced today he will vote yes on one article. Representative Chellie Pingree says she will vote yes on both articles.

