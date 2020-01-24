WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — New Hampshire is getting its first campaign rally of the 2020 campaign season from President Donald Trump, and it will be held on the eve of the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

Trump's Republican reelection campaign on Thursday announced a Feb. 10 “Keep America Great” rally at the Southern New Hampshire University arena in Manchester, which holds about 1,000 people.

N.H. holds its presidential primary on Feb. 11. Democratic candidates competing for the nomination include former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, among others.

The Real Clear Politics polling average for the N.H. primary shows Sanders leading, but Biden, Buttigieg, and Warren are close behind.

Pres. Trump is also scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa less than a week before the Iowa caucuses.

In the 2016 election, Pres. Trump lost N.H. to Hillary Clinton in the general election by fewer than 3,000 votes. N.H. is expected to be a tightly contested state again in 2020.

