MANCHESTER, N.H. — President Donald Trump's team says Monday's rally was intended to steal some thunder away from the Democratic candidates for President ahead of the New Hampshire primary.

"President Trump is not against having a little counter-programming, in fact, he's better at it than anyone else," says Communication Director Tim Murtaugh.

Murtaugh also pointed to the New Hampshire Republican primary, which the President is expected to win by an overwhelming margin on Tuesday.

"This is an opportunity for us to flex our organizational muscle. We have about a dozen surrogates who will be on the ground here and we're using it as an opportunity to engage with tens of thousands of voters," says Murtaugh.

Thousands of people from across New England waited for hours outside the SNHU Arena for an opportunity to hear the President.

In addition to the President, Donald Trump Jr. and Mike Pence spoke to the crowd of supporters.

Ivanka Trump was also in attendance at the rally.

New Hampshire voters head to the polls on Tuesday, February 10th to vote for a Democratic nominee for President.