ORLANDO, Florida — “Wild” like a rock concert.

That’s how President Donald Trump envisions his campaign kickoff rally in Orlando on Tuesday night.

(Source: Wesh 2 News)

To Trump, Republican enthusiasm is at an all-time high. But the political event is also drawing protesters.

Trump says his re-election launch will be a political spectacle. In a tweet, he says: “People have never seen anything like it (unless you play a guitar). Going to be wild — See you later!”

Some supporters started lining up Monday to attend the event.

In addition to the rally at the Amway Center, Tuesday’s kickoff event features an all-day “45 Fest.” The fest will feature food, live music and big screens for people to watch the president’s speech, the campaign said.

Organizers of the "Win With Love Rally" say Trump's announcement in Orlando on Tuesday is an affront to a city with a large Puerto Rican population and a visible gay community.

The chairman of the local GOP says protest organizers are wrong to believe that the president is anti-gay or anti-Hispanic. Charles Hart says Trump fights for all Americans.

Organizers of the Trump announcement are hosting an all-day festival - dubbed "45 Fest" - outside the Amway Center on Tuesday.

Protest organizers are promising an appearance by the "Baby Trump" blimp at the bar after they raised money to bring it from South Florida.