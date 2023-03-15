'Preserve who we are' | Maine bill would grant recognition to tribes

The goal of the bill is to give recognized tribes footing to apply for federal grants, which would be used to preserve artifacts and records.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature’s Judiciary Committee considered a new bill Wednesday, that would officially recognize eligible indigenous tribes that apply to the state. Rep. Jennifer Poirier, R-Skowhegan, is the lead sponsor.

"Passing LD 336 demonstrates to our native brothers and sisters that we see them, we hear them, and we respect their history," she testified before the committee, on which, she also sits.

As currently written, the bill has two major actions:

- It would establish a commission on Native American affairs within the Maine Historic Commission, and allow tribes to apply for official state recognition.

- That recognition would grant the tribes elevated national standing, allowing them to apply for federal grants to which they otherwise might not have access.

David Slagger speaks for the Maliseet Tribe in Piscatiquis County. He was also the first tribe representative to the 125th Legislature. He testified on Wednesday in favor of the bill.

"We are simply asking for this so we can preserve who we are," he told us after the meeting. Slagger joined fellow Maliseet member Dave Lewis, who shared how he has worked nearly his entire life to trace his lineage.

"We’ve been trying to trace down all our heritage for years," Lewis testified. "I, myself, have done it for nearly 40 years."

Slagger said the bill would not cost Mainers and is simply an avenue to get long-deserved recognition, as well as federal funds to keep and display artifacts and records. This way, future generations after Lewis will know from where they came.

"If we don’t do something to preserve this, his children and his children’s children will not have anything," Slagger said. "It will be gone; extinct."

The only speaker who didn’t testify in favor of the bill was Kirk Mohney, the director of the Maine Historic Commission.

It's the entity responsible for finding experts for the new Native American Affairs Commission. Mohney testified neither for nor against the bill but said his office didn’t have the resources or knowledge to properly create the commission. Some on the committee balked at that complaint, but the debate will continue as the bill continues through the legislature.