WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Former Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin has accepted a nomination from President Trump for a volunteer position as Chairman of the Board of Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

Bruce Poliquin tweeted Friday morning saying he had accepted the nomination.

"I was honored the PResident has nominated me to Chair this important national organization. I look forward to using my expierence to help proect the saveings and investments of Americans."

Poliquin lost in Maine's first congressional election using a ranked voting system in 2018 to Democrat Jared Golden, after serving since 2015 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

SIPC is a private nonprofit corporation created by Congress in 1970 that mandates membership of most US-registered broker dealers. SIPC is not a government agency although federal legislation oversees it.

Poliquin who was born and raised in Waterville and studied economics at Harvard served as Maine's state treasurer from 2010 to 2012.

