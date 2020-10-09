Portland Mayor appoints 13 members to Racial Equity Steering Committee

The 13 committee memebers will work with City Council regarding the ways city government address and respond to institutional racism and structural inequities.

PORTLAND, Maine — Mayor Kate Snyder announced the 13 members on the City Council’s Racial Equity Steering Committee during its Wednesday meeting.

The newly formed Committee is part of a resolution passed at the Council's July 13 meeting. Members will be tasked with developing recommendations to the City Council regarding the ways in which city government should address and respond to institutional racism and structural inequities.

The Racial Equity Steering Committee is charged with reviewing the City’s approach to public safety, including but not limited to:

"An examination of the ever-expanding role we, as a City, have asked the police to play in our community — ranging from responding to noise complaints, traffic violations, and violent crime to conducting wellness checks and responding to behavioral health calls and drug overdoses — and

Whether we have provided them with the appropriate resources to accomplish this work; the way in which the City interacts with area agencies, organizations, and non-profits in the name of public safety and how these partnerships can best work to enhance public safety in the City; and

Recommending changes, as necessary, to various policies, structures, and procedures related to public safety that may disproportionately impact Black people and other persons of color with the specific aim of improving community relations, establishing mutual trust and respect, and rooting out and ending systemic racism."

The Council said it received 29 applications before narrowing the committee down to the final roster.

“I’m grateful to everyone who raised their hand for this service to our community," said Mayor Kate Snyder. "The Steering Committee is comprised of 13 talented individuals who will bring valuable experience and perspective to the goals laid out in the resolution.”

The Council’s Racial Equity Steering Committee members are: