Portland City Council votes to ban facial recognition technology

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland City Council voted Monday night to ban the use of facial recognition technology.

Councilor Pious Ali tells NEWS CENTER Maine he proposed the amendment to prevent racial profiling.

The Portland Police Department and the city said they do not use the technology.

The prohibition passed unanimously 9-0.

Also discussed was facial recognition technology for secure areas at the Portland Jetport and for future screenings of international travelers.

The council decided to table that issue until the Jetport plans future development of international flights.