Portland City Council approved a resolution that will guide the design process of a new emergency facilty the city is looking to build on Riverside Street, the Portland Press Herald said.

Monday night, the council agreed on a plan that could house an average of 200 people a night. A possible seperate location on the peninsula could provide even more help.

Some councilors offered amendments that would have reduced the size of the shelter and required staff to receive commitments from state and nonprofit partners around funding and possibly lowing barriers, such as sobriety requirements, to access their shelters. But those were ultimately defeated.

Read more here.