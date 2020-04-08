Portland City Council discusses plan to address homelessness

Protesters have been camped out at City Hall for more than a week, to raise awareness of homelessness. They say they aren't leaving until their demands are met.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland City Council met to discuss the protest at City Hall, to raise awareness of homelessness.

"What we want to do is work in partnership," said City Manager Jon Jennings.

Protesters have been camping out at city hall for more than a week.

Their demands include decriminalizing camping out, defunding the police, and reallocating money for essential services.

Mayor Kate Snyder said the demands will take time. She said she had a phone call with an organizer Monday afternoon.

"We started with a discussion about the council's role and the issues that have been brought to our attention. We also talked about concerns and priorities for folks at the city hall encampment," said Mayor Snyder.

City Manager Jon Jennings said they are working on a management plan which includes ramping up outreach.

"To be able to work with both the individuals who are in the protest in front of city hall or of course those at Deering Oaks," said Manager Jennings.

The city's director of health and human services said out of the 55 people they've talked to at the encampment, 25 have access to shelter, 20 are permanently housed, and 10 are unsheltered.

Councilors said they are concerned about public restrooms, the impending storm, and public health and safety issues.

Since the protest started, the city said there has been a sexual assault, illegal drug use, and reports of shots fired.

"Which is troubling. We need to work to ensure there is an appropriate way, a venue if so for people to continue to express and protest. But I think we need to figure out a way to ensure that isn't happening in front of city hall," said At-Large City Councilor Nick Mavodones.

According to a city attorney, there is an ordinance that says there is no loitering or camping in public spaces.