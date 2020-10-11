Portland city council approves city manager's one-year contract extension

City Manager Jon Jennings' contract will now end in July of 2022

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland City Council has voted to approve a one-year contract extension for City Manager Jon Jennings. His contract will now end in July of 2022.

Jennings assumed the role of city manager in July of 2018.

The council recently held two executive sessions last month to conduct the manager's performance evaluation.

It was during that process Jennings said he would consider a one-year extension rather than another three-year contract.

"I'm grateful we will have the opportunity to make our way through very challenging times without embarking on a city manager search right now which is otherwise what we would be doing, in addition to everything else that is on our plates right now," Portland Mayor Kate Snyder said.