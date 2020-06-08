Portland budget cuts could cost jobs

The pandemic and loss of tax revenue have hurt the city's bottom line.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Manager Jon Jennings is recommending a $202 million city budget for the fiscal year 2021. That is more than $4 million less than the current budget.

65 jobs are on the line in the newly proposed budget.

Jennings says spending related to the COVID-19 pandemic and loss in tax revenue have hurt the city's bottom line.

According to public documents, before the pandemic, Portland expected to take in $120 million in non-property tax revenue. That number has dropped to $108 million.

The new budget will actually decrease the city's property tax rate very slightly.

Not all 65 jobs on the chopping block would result in layoffs. About half are positions that are already vacant.