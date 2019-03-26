More than half of Mainers are not expected to vote for President Trump in the 2020 presidential election, according to a new poll.

The Maine-based Pan Atlantic Research group released its 55th poll of 500 randomly-selected voters in the state. Both of Maine's Congressional Districts were represented by half of those polled. The poll was split 31% Democrat, 36.1% Republican, 31.8% Independent.

Donald Trump for reelection, according to the poll:

27.3% definitely vote for Trump

14.8% consider voting for Trump

53.2% definitely not vote for Trump

4.6% don't know

These findings closely aligned with an ABC and the Washington Post poll where 56% of Americans said they would "definitely not" vote for Trump in the 2020 election.

Maine women found President Trump more "favorable" than Maine men. 54.7% of women polled said they have a "very favorable" opinion of Donald Trump compared to 40.7% of men polled.

55.7% of Maine voters polled said they disapprove of President Trump's job performance while 37.2% said they approve. Maine's 1st Congressional District voters disapproved ten times more of the President's performance than voters in Maine's 2nd District.

Almost half of Maine voters polled believe the government should provide national health insurance while 37% did not want such a program and 14% were undecided.

Independent Senator Angus King came out on top of the poll in favorability ratings among Maine's politicians.

Very favorable Maine Political Figures

40% Senator Angus King

23% Senator Susan Collins

25 % Gov. Janet Mills

16% Rep. Jared Golden

14% Rep. Chellie Pingree

8% Speaker of the Maine House of Reps. Sara Gideon

Mainers polled were split down the middle on how the state's economy is doing as a whole, but when polled from each Congressional District they varied with more voters in the 1st District feeling like the economy was "moving in the right direction," 56.7%, and only 29.9% of voters in the 2nd District feeling similarly.

Maine economy heading in right direction

43.2% heading in the right direction

42.3% heading in the wrong direction

14.4% don't know

58% polled expect their household economic situation to stay the same in 2019, while 18% expect things to improve and 16% fear things will worsen.

Maine's economy by Congressional District

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 1

56.7% right direction

33.6% wrong direction

9.7% don't know

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 2

29.9% right direction

50.9% wrong direction

19.1% don't know

Key issues facing the state of Maine

28.4% Healthcare access and insurance coverage

18.1% High taxes

12.9% Opioid crisis

10.2% Cost of living

9.9% Jobs/employment

14.8% Other issues

5.7% Don't know

When polled by party affiliation Democrats found healthcare and insurance to be of most importance while high taxes was more concerning to Republicans.