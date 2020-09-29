Politics on the street: Speaking with Maine voters about first 2020 presidential debate

PORTLAND, Maine — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden will meet in their first debate Tuesday, September 29.
The debate, starting at 9 p.m. in Cleveland, is the first of three between Trump and Biden.
Ahead of the debate on Tuesday, NEWS CENTER Maine asked our online audience whether they planned to watch the debate, why they will be watching, and whether what happens in the debate will influence how they vote.
The responses were honest and varied.
NEWS CENTER Maine's Hannah Dineen also took to the streets of Maine's largest city, Portland, to ask voters those same questions.
Of the more than a dozen people interviewed, every single one said the debate would not change how they will vote on November 3. Still, many people said they would be watching tonight and gave a variety of reasons as to why.
One Portland resident says, "To be more informed. That's definitely it. I just want to keep track of what's going on."
One Joe Biden supporter said she hopes Biden's performance will sway undecided voters, saying, "It's important for everyone to see that Joe Biden is not 'Sleepy Joe,' but as a matter of fact, he's on top of his game and is the voice that we need now and for at least the next four years."
Another Maine voter says, "I really think it's important that the rest of the country sees how the candidates react when they are faced with these issues and can't walk away from them."
Others simply say they're watching out of curiosity.
"Just to see what the other side has to say," one said. "I'm curious just to see how they interact with each other and how the debate goes," another said.
"Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace will moderate that debate. You can watch the debate live on NBC, as well as on our website, mobile app, YouTube and Facebook page. It will air from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET commercial-free.