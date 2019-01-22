AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s leading women politicians, including Gov. Janet Mills, promised Tuesday to protect women’s rights to abortion and contraception.

Their comments came at an event sponsored by Planned Parenthood to mark the 46th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in the famous Roe vs. Wade case, which made abortion legal.

Mills, who said she remembers growing up at a time when abortion was illegal and contraception was generally unavailable, talked about efforts by the Trump administration protections for abortion rights.

Mills told the crowd, “If those people want to go after women’s health care (rights) they’ll have to go through me first.”