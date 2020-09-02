PORTLAND, Maine — The votes of Senators Susan Collins and Angus in the Senate trial of President Trump were “no surprise”, say NEWS CENTERMaine political analysts Phil Harriman and John Richardson.

On this week’s Political Beew, they had very different views of the trial itself but agreed that both Senators had telegraphed their positions well in advance, despite the fact they had not specifically stated how they would vote.

Even before the trial, Sen. Susan Collins had questioned why the House did not take the time to have the courts compel Trump administration officials to testify. Sen. Angus King had said several times that the trial needed witnesses and had expressed concern about the President’s actions.

Neither had strong opinions on whether the impeachment trial would have long-lasting impacts on the race for President but noted it likely did not change many minds in the country.

On Maine issues, both analysts agreed Governor Janet Mills’ $126 million supplemental budget, which was introduced this week, contained few surprises. But they did say both parties will try to make changes, as they try to use budget decisions for talking points in state campaigns.

The biggest in-state issue of the week, they said, was the petition drive by opponents of the CMP transmission line from Quebec. That petition appears to have more than enough signatures to force a statewide vote on the controversial project. Richardson said it could have a political impact by bringing more people out to vote. Harriman said the vote will be watched closely by businesses because it could send a message whether Maine wants new economic development in the state.

RELATED: Political Brew: no witnesses, Bloomberg in Maine & CMP's punishment

RELATED: Political Brew: State of the State, vaccine vote, Collins & King on impeachment, and endorsements