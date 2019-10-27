PORTLAND, Maine — Last week, Retired Air Force Gen. Jon Treacy dropped out of the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. He said, "The vast sums of money necessary to fund a competitive campaign are realistically, a bridge too far."

And he said early endorsements from national groups for Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, which have helped her raise millions of dollars so far, are unhealthy for the nation.

Treacy says "The national DSCC endorsement so early seems a calculated attempt to pre-select a candidate without Maine voters' assessment of the field."

Former Speaker of the House, Democrat John Richardson agrees, saying national groups should stay out until a state nominee is chosen.

He says it is similar to the Democrats making Hillary Clinton the 'heir apparent' in the 2016 presidential primary season.

"They moved people aside to make sure that she would be the nominee," Richardson says. "I think it left a bitter taste. And I'm concerned for the Democrats that this leaves a bitter taste if, for instance, Betsy Sweet, if she is not nominated, how will she feel when she was not given a level playing field."

Joe Bruno, a former Republican leader in the Maine House, sitting in for analyst Phil Harriman on Political Brew this week, concurs, saying "This is a flashback to 2016 between Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton. It goes down that same path: 'you are our chosen one and therefore you're getting all the money, and everybody else just get out of the way.' And that's not democracy."

Bruno and Richardson have been involved in many battles over adequate funding for Maine's county jails. This past week, a legislative panel met with sheriffs to begin trying to find a more stable funding formula.

Bruno says this has a familiar ring to it.

"Give me one state agency that doesn't say they need more money... Every year you give them more money and it's never enough. So this is nothing new."

Richardson says paying for jails is a serious matter.

He believes "It was a mistake some years ago for the legislature to stick their nose into the counties' business. When they started taking the money away from the counties and imposing spending caps, they really took the democratic process away from counties, and from the cities and towns that fund the counties."

There was a surprise in the Republican primary for Congress in Maine's second district when Eric Brakey offered a prize to some monthly donor to his campaign: an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. This sort of giveaway as stirred up controversy in several other states in the past.

John Richardson wonders about the political message this gimmick sends.

"It sends a message that 'I am pro-gun, I'm pro-second amendment,' I get that part of it. It also sends a message to a lot of Republicans who might support him, to say, 'you know what, I'm not so enthusiastic about what you have offered in return for a contribution.'"

Joe Bruno says Brakey is a "shock master" of politics.

"So this is right up his alley, to shock everyone. He's got a three-way race, and I'm not sure he's the favorite anymore. Eric had to do something to make sure that people know he's out there. And at least the A.R. 15 is manufactured in Maine."

Political Brew airs Sundays on The Morning Report