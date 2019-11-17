PORTLAND, Maine — Just in time to file for the New Hampshire Primary, former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick decided last week to enter the crowded Democratic race for president.



Patrick describes the late entry as something of a "Hail Mary pass." But NEWS CENTER Maine Democratic political analyst John Richardson says Gov. Patrick was smart to stay out and wait for many lesser candidates to drop out. "And now he's not one of 25, he's one of six or seven," says Richardson. "I think it was a brilliant move on his part to wait."



He adds that Patrick may have a unique path to the nomination. "I think he's a problem for both the centrists and the liberals. He can make himself basically the business-friendly liberal in the race."



Republican analyst Phil Harriman agrees that Patrick can thrive by bringing something different to the conversation. "Right now candidates are trying to be more liberal or more progressive than the others," Harriman says. "If he comes in and has that balance between, you've got to work with, not against the private sector, encourage jobs in the economy... he may catch the party's attention."



As public impeachment hearings began, former Maine senator and U.S. Secretary of Defense Bill Cohen weighed in on what President Trump is facing. Cohen was a freshman Republican on the House Judiciary Committee in 1974 when he voted for articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon. Cohen told NEWS CENTER Maine that in addition to believing that Trump extorted a foreign government, he believes that because President Trump has told members of his administration to ignore Congressional subpoenas, there is a case to be made for obstruction of justice and obstruction of Congress.



John Richardson thinks Cohen is correct. He says "People like Bill Cohen understand this is an impeachable offense, and there's enough evidence there to do so. You have to put it in front of the American people."



Phil Harriman agrees, and emphasizes the pressure on House Democrats to put the facts out clearly and quickly, because, he says, "The public is losing interest."



A special commission is studying whether Maine lawmakers, who are among the lowest paid in the nation, should get a raise. Currently, Maine legislators are paid just over $24,000 for a two-year term. By contrast, New Hampshire pays its legislators just $100 per year.



Harriman says he considered his time in the Maine Senate as public service. He says "It's no different than volunteering for a nonprofit. You do it because you care and you want to help, and you let someone else have their turn and you go home. That's not what happened. We've got a legislature that tends to be, people keep running and running and running for the House and the Senate, and they kind of build a career out of it, and I don't think that's what Maine people ultimately want."



Richardson believes lawmakers should get a pay increase, but he admits "It's a hard sell, a lot of people don't want to hear legislators ought to be paid more, especially when they raise your taxes or do something that's unpopular. But the truth is that you really limit the number of people and the kinds of people that can go up to the legislature."



