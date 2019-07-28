PORTLAND, Maine — SECURING ELECTIONS

Last Wednesday, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress and reiterated his finding that Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

On Thursday, the Senate Intelligence Committee, which includes both of Maine’s U.S, Senators, issued a report concluding that the Russian government directed extensive activity against this country's election infrastructure.

Yet Senate President Mitch McConnell blocked two election security measures, arguing that Democrats are simply trying to give themselves a "political benefit."

NEWS CENTER Maine's political analysts say this should not be a partisan issue.

Former Speaker of the House, Democrat John Richardson says McConnell is putting partisanship over patriotism.

"Mitch McConnell liked the results of the 2016 election and he doesn't want to do anything that would change it. As a result of that, in his mind, if the election is interfered with by Russians, so be it."

Republican Phil Harriman, a former state senator, disagrees with that assessment, but says "I acknowledge this shouldn't be a partisan issue, and I don't understand why Mitch McConnell used his authority to prevent these ideas from moving forward."

PEOPLE'S VETO PETITIONS

The Secretary of State says there are a dozen people's veto petitions out now from people looking to overturn laws enacted in the past legislative session.

Nine have been introduced by one conservative activist in Aroostook County.

It takes more than 62,000 signatures to put a people's veto on the ballot.

Both of our analysts say that's a high bar to get over. Says Harriman, "I don't think there's going to be the horsepower there to do it, and it is going to reflect on Republicans because the questions tend to be conservative in nature."

Richardson agrees, saying "I think this will backfire on conservatives because when they can't get the votes, or if they can't win at the ballot box, it's going to show some weakness."

PAYING THE INAUGURATION BILLS

It's been seven months since Gov. Janet Mills took the oath of office, but there are still outstanding bills from her inaugural. There have also been ethics questions raised about some donations.

John Richardson says if the bills are paid by Labor Day, this won't be a big deal. And he says if people wonder why the payments are late, it's because "She's running state government, and we've had a budget, a tough one that just passed. I'm sure she's looking at bonds and other things she'd like to do, and I'm sure she'll get through this."

But Phil Harriman it's not good optics for Mills. "It's almost symbolic of how she's going to run the state government, which is, you've got to pay your bills."

