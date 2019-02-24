PORTLAND, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills surprised many observers last Thursday when she endorsed the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission line project from Central Maine Power.

It would bring hydro-power from Quebec to Massachusetts via lines running through some wild areas of western Maine.

Mills says the project will reduce carbon emissions in the region, but some prominent environmentalists say it won't.

The 40-page stipulation that Gov. Mills endorsed includes some new incentives for Maine, including investments in heat pumps, broadband service and relief for utility customers.

Mills has been getting a lot of criticism for that decision.

Former state senator, Republican Phil Harriman, says that comes with the difficult choices all governors have to make. He says "some days it's 'do I get hit by a bus or do I get hit by a train?' And this was one of those days where the governor had to make a call."

Democrat John Richardson, a former Speaker of the House, says the deal may not be good enough for Maine, given that the $258 million in incentives will be spread over decades.

Richardson asks "is there enough in this for ratepayers over a 40 year period?"

This past week, Maine joined 15 other states in filing suit against President Trump's declaration of a national emergency in order to spend more federal funds on a southern border wall. Most of the states that signed on have Democrats serving as governor.

Richardson says "It's partisan, there's no question about it, but I think it is legitimate. I mean, the president been in office for two years and suddenly this is an emergency?"

He adds that this puts Senate Republicans in the political hot seat. Sen. Susan Collins says she will vote for a resolution of disapproval if it does not have other things attached to it. Other Republican senators have been non-committal.

"The Senate will have to vote on this," he says. "I think if they want to preserve the Constitution and their power base as a legislative body, they're going to have to vote against the president trying to do this."

Harriman argues there's a bigger issue-- that Congress is not doing its job.

"They're not passing budgets that go through the full fiscal year, they keep doing continuing resolutions. They need to do their jobs so we can see the policy, the strategy that they actually set and vote for."

Our NEWS CENTER Maine analysts also talk about the reporting by the Maine Sunday Telegram on travel spending by former Gov. Paul LePage. It took two years for the newspaper's freedom of information requests for these public documents to be fulfilled.

Says Richardson, "the most important question to me is why did the governor stonewall this request for two years?" He believes the answer is that LePage knew the documents would reveal excessive spending.

Harriman says it's clear that "the freedom of information request process needs to be strengthened so access to this information can be received in a more timely fashion."

Political Brew airs Sundays on The Morning Report