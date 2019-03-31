PORTLAND, Maine — A new poll finds Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) has the highest favorability rating among major Maine political figures. The Pan Atlantic Research poll of 500 likely Maine voters was conducted in early March. 66% of respondents report a very or somewhat favorable opinion of King. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has 63% favorability.

Former state Senator Phil Harriman says King and Collins have reached "political celebrity status."

He says "They are seen through good times and bad, tough votes and easy ones, as representatives of the state of Maine that Mainers are proud of."

John Richardson, a former Speaker of the House, says of Collins' numbers, "we've been talking about how she has taken tough votes that alienated certain people, and yet her numbers stay fairly high."

Gov. Janet Mills (D-Maine), who has only been in office for three months, has a 55% favorability rating in the poll. Her predecessor, former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, never polled higher than 47% in previous Pan Atlantic polls.

Richardson says Mills' numbers may be high because "she just hasn't offended anybody yet."

And Harriman agrees. "Paul LePage, from practically the first day in office, was irritating people and it never stopped, whereas Janet has been much more diplomatic and easy-going."

Gov. Mills was unsuccessful this past week in convincing people in her hometown of Farmington to support the $1 billion CMP power corridor proposal.

At a town meeting, Farmington residents voted by a wide margin to oppose the plan.

Richardson sees this as a political campaign, one in which "those who want to build the line have the upper hand." He thinks Maine voters can be convinced to go along if more direct benefits are added to the proposal.

Harriman says Gov. Mills deserves credit "for going to her hometown and telling her constituents that she is on the other side of the issue, I think that takes a lot of courage."

And he believes the real momentum is with the project opponents.

Our NEWS CENTER Maine political analysts also talk about the pitch by a number of Maine mayors for the legislature to pass a local-option sales tax. Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling says such a tax could raise almost $17 million to offset Portland property taxes.

Phil Harriman is skeptical about that. "I've served on the town council, I've served in the state Senate, I have yet to see money coming from Augusta down to the towns that results in our property taxes actually going down."

John Richardson thinks the proposal "could get traction in the legislature, with the democratic controlled legislature and governor's mansion." But he adds that expanding municipal revenue sharing could eliminate the need for a local-option sales tax.

