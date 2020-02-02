The U.S. Senate voted Friday to block a motion to call witnesses in the Impeachment trial of President Trump.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah were the only two Republicans to join Democrats in voting to allow witnesses to be called.



NEWS CENTER Maine Republican political analyst Phil Harriman says this is a political plus for Collins. "I think it gives her the brand she's earned over all these years calling them as she sees them."



But Democratic analyst John Richardson calls this "a bit of a sham." He thinks it backs up the argument that a lot of people have been making of late.



"She voted 10 times against witnesses at the beginning of the process," Richardson says, "but just once for it, knowing of course there weren't enough votes for it. I think people are going to see through this."



The Iowa caucuses happen this week, the New Hampshire primaries are set for the week after. One high profile candidate is skipping those early contests and focusing on Super Tuesday states, including Maine, which will hold votes on March 3rd. Billionaire businessman and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg came to Maine this past week to open a headquarters office in Scarborough and meet with some Democratic party leaders.



Richardson thinks Bloomberg is displaying a smart strategy.

"I like the fact that he's focusing on Trump and not the Democratic rivals," he says. "Going to a place like Maine where other candidates are not yet coming I think makes all the sense in the world."



Harriman wonders what the long term plan looks like. "If he doesn't win the Democratic nomination, is there a path where he can use his immense wealth and take this on as an independent candidate?"



The Public Utilities Commission voted last week to reduce Central Maine Power's earnings by ten million dollars as punishment for customer service problems and mismanagement of a new billing system. And the utility is on notice for the next 18 months to meet specific service quality benchmarks each month.



Phil Harriman says regulators have given CMP a chance to redeem itself. "Put in in customer service protocols that work, go check those smart meters and make sure everyone of them is operating properly," he says. "And if you do that, they're back in good graces, so to speak."

John Richardson agrees the PUC's actions are appropriate.



"It's telling CMP that this is not business as usual. But if you're negligent in the way you run your utility... you will pay a price."



Our analysts also talk about the enormous sums of money being raised in the U.S. Senate race, and whether the federal budget deficit, which will soon surpass $1 trillion, will become a campaign issue this year.



Political Brew airs Sundays on The Morning Report.