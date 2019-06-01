Gov. Janet Mills (D-Maine) has been getting good reviews for her inaugural address. Former Speaker of the House John Richardson, a fellow Democrat, says she hit a home run. "I thought it was a 10 out of 10. She showed humility, a sense of humor, and talked about the future. And she talked about it with such hope and optimism that it made people very excited to be Mainers again."

Republican analyst and former state senator Phil Harriman agrees, saying "She touched on all the things that matter to her and her administration without being partisan and confrontational."

Our analysts also feel Mills did the right thing with her first executive order, starting the process of voter-approved Medicaid expansion. But they also say seeing real results will take time. Says Harriman, "The logistics of coordinating the federal Medicaid system and the state budget,and who is covering what cost, there's a lot of work to be done there."

And Richardson adds "It will take time. $500 million doesn't just show up on the Blaine House front door from the federal government overnight."

Newly elected second district Congressman Jared Golden (D-Maine) was sworn in last Thursday. And he kept his campaign promise to vote against Rep. Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House. John Richardson points out that freshmen Congressmen don't tend to get plum assignments or pass major bills anyway, and says "It would've been damaging for him at home to have voted for her."

Phil Harriman adds that "politically, Jared Golden did exactly the right thing."

Our analysts also talk about former Gov. Paul LePage's decision to pardon a former legislator with a felony drug conviction, and the problem of keeping the pardon process secret.

And they discuss Sen. Susan Collins' comments on her political future in 2020.

Political Brew airs Sundays on The Morning Report.