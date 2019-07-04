PORTLAND, Maine — This past week federal regulators approved Maine's Medicare expansion plan under the Affordable Care Act. Gov. Janet Mills' office says the federal government will finance more than $800 million in estimated costs for Maine through fiscal year 2021.

Former Speaker of the House John Richardson, a Democrat, applauds the Mills administration for getting this done. He says "It's what the people wanted, it's what Gov. Mills ran on... and by keeping the promise, we're leveraging all of this federal money. This is incredibly important to the quality of health of Maine people."

But former Republican state Senator Phil Harriman warns about what lies ahead. "There's gonna come a point in time," Harriman says, "where the state of Maine's share for this new benefit program is going to significantly impact the budget. It may take a couple of years, but after that look out."

Opponents of the Central Maine Power transmission corridor project are still making their case to state regulators who have to sign off on permits. But they are also pushing legislators to impose tough hurdles, such as requiring a referendum vote in every town that the corridor is set to pass through.

Harriman says that's "going to put pressure on legislators, particularly in those towns where transmission lines are going to go through."

He adds "This is where legislative deals get done, right? Someone's going to be convinced, 'you vote for this, we'll put that in the budget for your constituents.' This is how they get started."

And Richardson thinks "a lot legislators who live in the impact area will have to vote no because their constituents are definitely opposed to it. But I think there's enough interest around the state among other legislators as they sit down and figure out what benefits there are to the state."

Our NEWS CENTER Maine political analysts also talk about a story from Washington involving a whistleblower from Maine. Tricia Newbold, a longtime White House security adviser who is from Madawaska, told a congressional committee that she and her colleagues issued dozens of denials for security clearance applications that were later approved despite their concerns. White House adviser and President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is one of the people ultimately issued a clearance despite those concerns.

Phil Harriman says this is a serious matter. But he adds "under the law and the constitution the president has the power to override it, it's not like he's done anything wrong. Sure it has the optics, but it's not illegal."

John Richardson says President trump has lied about not being involved in the granting of security clearances. He says "We now find out through someone from 'The County,' who I would believe more so than the president. And clearly she's telling the truth, and it's troubling from a security standpoint."

Richardson and Harriman also talk about support for some new gun control proposals, the request from Democrats in the House to see President Trump's tax returns, and former Vice President Joe Biden's promise to be more mindful of personal space following complaints from some women who say he made them uncomfortable.

Political Brew airs Sundays on The Morning Report.